Citizens take nucleic acid tests in Tianjin, N China

Xinhua) 08:16, July 25, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid testing at Heping District in Tianjin, north China, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Citizens queue up to take nucleic acid tests at Hebei District in Tianjin, north China, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Citizens register for nucleic acid testing at Heping District in Tianjin, north China, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

