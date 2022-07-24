Renovated pedestrian street boosts night economy in SW China city
People tour a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
GUIYANG, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Qingyun Road was a famous bustling food street at nighttime in the city of Guiyang. Thanks to local planning and years of renovation, the road has turned to be a popular commercial pedestrian street which contains various trendy businesses like cultural innovation and art design while retaining its food street fame.
Children pose for photos at a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A visitor poses for photos at a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People tour a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People tour a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People chat in a bookstore at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A woman tours a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People tour a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People tour a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
In this aerial photo, people tour the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
People have meals at a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
In this aerial photo, people tour a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A visitor takes photos of a local market at the Qingyun Road in Nanming District of Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
