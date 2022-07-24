Brighter Chinese economy ray of hope for countries in crisis worldwide: Bangladeshi economist

by Naim-Ul-Karim

DHAKA, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's economy, having shown its mettle in recent times against all the odds, is a ray of hope for countries in crisis worldwide, a leading Bangladeshi economist said in an interview with Xinhua recently.

"China is doing well with its relevant programs," said Md Aynul Islam, general secretary of the Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), noting that enormous resources and community cooperation under the Chinese government's leadership have always help China face well adversities all with less disruption to life and economy.

China is well handling entire gamut of activities "to withstand risks and stabilize the (Chinese) economy" which is still in a position to help countries vulnerable elsewhere in the world, he said.

According to the economist, China has excellent policy instruments to unleash greater potential for development despite external challenges.

The Chinese economy that has already shown its mettle is accumulating more and more power, said the leader of the BEA.

The BEA has more than 4,500 economist members from academia, government, businesses, civil society and other sectors.

Islam, also a professor of economics at Jagannath University in the capital Dhaka, noted that the global economy shrank with dire problems like dollar crisis, inflation, food crisis and natural calamities.

The way China is advancing has set an example for the rest of the world," he said, adding that China is expected to come forward with its knowledge and experiences to help rattled economies return to normalcy.

With reference to the impact of various other challenges, including uncertainties in the international arena and risks brought by rising protectionism and de-globalization, he said China's long run growth trajectory is strong and sustainable.

China, given its remarkable economic resilience and efficient macro-economic policies, will surely will be able to inject more vitality into global recovery, Islam opined.

