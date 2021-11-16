Languages

Archive

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Home>>

China's economic recovery to help sustain global supply chains: expert

(Xinhua) 08:35, November 16, 2021

An African expert speaks highly of China's measures in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the country's economic recovery is able to help sustain the global supply chains.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories