Chinese, Spanish chefs showcase skills, compare notes at culinary exchange activity

People's Daily Online) 17:06, July 22, 2022

An online culinary skills exchange activity is held in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, and a venue in Madrid, Spain, July 19, 2022. (Photo/Courtesy of Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Shenzhen)

Ten students and teachers from the Culinary Arts program of Shenzhen Pengcheng Technician College in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, and 10 Chinese and Spanish chefs in Madrid, Spain, displayed their culinary skills and held lively discussions on the culinary arts via video link on July 19 at an online exchange activity.

The students and teachers of Shenzhen Pengcheng Technician College cooked classic Cantonese dishes such as dual-colored lobster balls, braised pigeons, crispy fried chicken, sea urchin fried rice, pan fried oysters, swan-shaped crispy durian cakes, and shrimp dumplings.

Chefs in the Madrid venue of the activity cooked classic Chinese and Spanish dishes including giant red shrimps from the Mediterranean Sea with crispy noodles, Spanish rice with squid ink based broth, octopus salad, and Spanish omelets.

The online exchange activity is a vivid example of the efforts Guangdong has been making to elevate the province’s poverty alleviation training program named “Cantonese Cuisine Master” to a new level and establish a platform for showcasing the culture of Cantonese cuisine, said Liu Ying, president of Shenzhen Pengcheng Technician College.

The college will use the online exchange activity as an opportunity to intensify exchanges and cooperation with its foreign counterparts and partners and improve the quality of its talent cultivation programs, Liu said.

Participants at both of the activity's venues said that such exchange activities can improve their culinary skills and inspire them.

Since its implementation in 2019, the “Cantonese Cuisine Master” program has trained 22,000 people and cultivated nearly 5,000 high-level culinary talents.

