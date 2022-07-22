Cultural treasure of Zhuang ethnic group: Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape

People's Daily Online) 16:14, July 22, 2022

Photo shows rock paintings from part of Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, a UNESCO World Heritage site in southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in Ningming county, Chongzuo city, Guangxi. (Photo/Courtesy of the cultural heritage management center of Chongzuo city)

The Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, a UNESCO World Heritage site in southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, consists of 38 sites of rock art illustrating sacrificial activities that date back more than 2,000 years.

Inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List on July 15, 2016, the Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape has been dubbed a “wordless heavenly book” and “cultural treasure of the Zhuang ethnic group”.

The rock art painted on steep cliffs in the 38 sites, which are mainly located in Ningming county, Fusui county, Longzhou county, Jiangzhou district, and other areas of Chongzuo city, Guangxi, contain elements such as squatting human figures with outstretched arms, bronze drums, dogs, and birds.

