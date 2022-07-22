Hanging coffin performed in Jiangxi
Performers simulate the installation of hanging coffins up onto grottos at the Longhu (Dragon and Tiger) Mountain, east China's Jiangxi province, July 21, 2022. Performers lifted coffins from the surface of Luxi river with pulley and ropes and successfully sent coffins into caves. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
The earliest tradition of hanging coffins dates back to the Spring and Autumn Period (475 - 221B.C.).
