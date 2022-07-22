Mesopotamian cultural heritage exhibited at National Museum of Korea

Photo taken on July 21, 202 shows an exhibit at the Mesopotamian Gallery of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea. The National Museum of Korea has recently established the Mesopotamian Gallery within its Permanent Exhibition Hall and is presenting an exhibition of Mesopotamian cultural heritage. The exhibition will run from July 22, 2022 to Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at the Mesopotamian Gallery of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2022.

Photo taken on July 21, 202 shows an exhibit at the Mesopotamian Gallery of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea.

Visitors view exhibits at the Mesopotamian Gallery of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2022.

Photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows an exhibit at the Mesopotamian Gallery of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea.

A visitor views an exhibit at the Mesopotamian Gallery of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2022.

Visitors view exhibits at the Mesopotamian Gallery of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2022.

Visitors view exhibits at the Mesopotamian Gallery of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2022.

A woman visits the Mesopotamian Gallery of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2022.

Visitors view exhibits at the Mesopotamian Gallery of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2022.

