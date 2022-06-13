Home>>
Safeguarding craftsmanship and carrying on intangible cultural heritage
(People's Daily App) 16:00, June 13, 2022
Many inheritors of the intangible culture relics shoot their process of making artifacts, promoting Chinese traditional culture and better protecting relics. Click on the video to know more.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese Americans celebrate cultural heritage in New York, New Jersey
- UNESCO, China's Gansu collaborate in cultural heritage protection
- In pics: Xilankapu, national intangible cultural heritage
- China enhances protection over blocks of historical, cultural value
- School art classes pass on intangible cultural heritages
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.