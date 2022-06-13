Languages

Monday, June 13, 2022

Safeguarding craftsmanship and carrying on intangible cultural heritage

(People's Daily App) 16:00, June 13, 2022

Many inheritors of the intangible culture relics shoot their process of making artifacts, promoting Chinese traditional culture and better protecting relics. Click on the video to know more.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

