U.S. prosecutors indict two men over Texas human-trafficking tragedy

Xinhua) 17:01, July 21, 2022

HOUSTON, July 20 (Xinhua) -- A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted two men for the deaths of 53 migrants found in an abandoned tractor-trailer last month in San Antonio, in the south central U.S. state Texas, federal prosecutors said.

Homero Zamorano Jr., the 46-year-old driver of the vehicle, and Christian Martinez, 28, whose phone showed he communicated with Zamorano over the incident, were charged with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death and other counts, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said.

The counts could result in life imprisonment or the death penalty, said the office.

Fifty adults and three children died after the vehicle was found in San Antonio on June 27, which is believed to be the deadliest human smuggling case in modern U.S. history.

Most of the victims were from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They suffered from heat stroke and heat exhaustion and there were no signs of water or a working air conditioning unit in the truck when it was found.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)