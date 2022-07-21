Home>>
View of Maiji Mountain Grottoes
(People's Daily App) 11:02, July 21, 2022
The Maiji Mountain Grottoes boast 221 caves cut into the side of the mountain. They contain more than 10,000 clay sculptures made nearly 1,600 years ago.
