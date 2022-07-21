Home>>
Frigate in combat training exercise
(China Military Online) 10:30, July 21, 2022
A frigate attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command maneuvers at full speed in a maritime combat training exercise in late June, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)
A frigate attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command steams ahead towards the designated waters in a maritime combat training exercise in late June, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)
