Frigate in combat training exercise

China Military Online) 10:30, July 21, 2022

A frigate attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command maneuvers at full speed in a maritime combat training exercise in late June, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)

A frigate attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command steams ahead towards the designated waters in a maritime combat training exercise in late June, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)

