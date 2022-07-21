Chinese company makes rubber-tired metro for Mexico City

CHANGSHA, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The first rubber-tired subway train independently developed by a Chinese enterprise has rolled off the assembly line in central China's Hunan Province early this week.

The train will be exported to Mexico City for an upgrading program of its Metro Line 1, according to CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Co., Ltd, the manufacturer.

The train has a maximum passenger capacity of 2,252 people, and can run at a maximum speed of 80 km per hour.

Compared to the conventional steel-wheel metro, the rubber-tired metro train is more capable of climbing steep slopes and can well adapt to terrain conditions in Mexico City, which is the world's largest market of rubber-tired metros.

In December 2020, CRRC won a contract for the overall upgrading project of Mexico City's 50-year-old Metro Line 1. The contract involves investment and financing, new vehicle manufacturing, comprehensive modernization and upgrading of existing vehicle communication signal systems, lines, electromechanical systems, and maintenance, among others.

CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Co., Ltd. said it adopts new materials, new technologies, and a lightweight design structure to help the train consume less energy and reduce the noise during the operation. The train's signal control system can realize two-way communication between the train and the ground, which ensures driving safety and efficient operation.

As a key infrastructure project in Mexico City, the upgrading of the 18.83-km Metro Line 1 will benefit millions of local residents, according to the city government.

