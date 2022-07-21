Major listing platforms for SMEs see steady H1 financing growth

Xinhua) 08:56, July 21, 2022

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's two major listing platforms for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises reported steady financing growth in the first half (H1) of this year.

The financing volume of the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) totaled 15.519 billion yuan (about 2.30 billion U.S. dollars) in H1, up 19.4 percent year on year, according to Shanghai Securities News, citing data from the two platforms.

Among them, 2.802 billion yuan were raised in public offerings.

The NEEQ was launched in 2013 and the BSE started trading in 2021. Both platforms seek to offer small and medium-sized enterprises new financing channels with low costs and simple listing procedures.

