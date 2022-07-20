Home>>
'My supermom turns wood into toys'
(People's Daily App) 14:40, July 20, 2022
People say that a happy childhood can heal a lifetime. That’s true.
In a small mountain village in east China's Zhejiang Province, a mother has chosen to stay home with her children so they can have a carefree childhood. She prepares meals and makes wooden toys for her children, filling their life with countless happy moments.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
