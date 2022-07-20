'My supermom turns wood into toys'

People say that a happy childhood can heal a lifetime. That’s true.

In a small mountain village in east China's Zhejiang Province, a mother has chosen to stay home with her children so they can have a carefree childhood. She prepares meals and makes wooden toys for her children, filling their life with countless happy moments.

