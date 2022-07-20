In pics: women's Foil Individual at 2022 Fencing World Championships

Cai Yuanting (L) of China competes against Eleanor Harvey of Canada during the women's Foil Individual Table of 32 match at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Chen Qingyuan (L) of China competes against Pauline Ranvier of France during the women's Foil Individual Table of 32 match at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Shi Yue (L) of China competes against Anita Blaze of France during their women's Foil Individual Table of 32 match at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Shi Yue (L) of China celebrates during the women's Foil Individual Table of 32 match against Anita Blaze of France at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

