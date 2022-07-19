Commemorating Nelson Mandela, South African ambassador to China calls on people to help others

South African ambassador to China, Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, takes media questions after a tree adoption event, July 18, 2022. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

A celebratory event hosted by the South African Embassy and Beijing Jintai Art Museum was held on July 18, 2022 to mark Nelson Mandela International Day in commemoration of Nelson Mandela's life and legacy, with nearly 40 guests and media representatives attending the event.

Under the theme of "Do What You Can, With What You Have, Wherever You Are," the event aimed to expand the reach of Mandela's values – including fighting injustice, helping people in need, and practicing reconciliation.

During the event, the South African ambassador to China, Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, adopted a hawthorn fruit tree from the Beijing Jintai Art Museum, as a symbol of helping communities to achieve food security and adopt sustainable methods for coexisting with nature.

"This signals the beginning of a new relationship or adventure," said the ambassador.

"As this hawthorn tree continues to grow here in Beijing, may it be an ongoing reminder of the call to action for individuals – for people everywhere – to take responsibility for changing the world into a better place, one small step at a time, just as Nelson Mandela did," he added.

South African Ambassador to China Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele (L) adopts a hawthorn tree from Yuan Xikun (R), an in-house artist and curator of the Beijing Jintai Art Museum, July 18, 2022. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

The ambassador also encouraged people to contribute at least 67 minutes of voluntary service in their communities in appreciation of the 67 years that Nelson Mandela spent fighting for justice, equality, and the uplifting of humankind.

"This day is an occasion for all to take action and inspire change and make this world a better place for all of humanity," he said.

Emphasizing the practical significance of Nelson Mandela International Day, the ambassador pointed out that Mandela's spirit and vision can provide inspiration for world leaders who are likewise seeking to rid the world of its many vices.

"The global community today is facing several challenges, such as worsening poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the disasters associated with climate change, and ongoing conflicts around the world," he said. "The world can learn from Mandela's example and be inspired in his vision to solve these challenges, making the world a better place for all of humanity to thrive."

Speaking of helping people in need, the ambassador highly praised China's efforts on the protection of human rights, especially in poverty alleviation.

"China has done an excellent job in uplifting the poor and the vulnerable in its own countries," he said, adding that China's efforts in poverty alleviation set a shining example for other developing countries.

Launched by the UN General Assembly in November 2009, Nelson Mandela International Day is an annual international day celebrated in honor of South Africa's first black president Nelson Mandela, recognizing Mandela's values and his dedication in the service of humanity. It is celebrated each year on July 18, Mandela's birthday.

