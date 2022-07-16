Middle East is not someone's backyard: China spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:46, July 16, 2022

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The people of the Middle East are the masters of the region, and the Middle East is not someone's backyard, let alone a so-called "vacuum," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday.

Wang made the remarks at a routine press briefing when asked to comment on U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks that the United States can continue to lead in the Middle East and not create a vacuum "that is filled by China and/or Russia, against the interests of both Israel and the United States."

Noting that currently the Middle East situation is still far from peaceful, the COVID-19 pandemic has held back regional development, and the Ukraine crisis continues to impact regional security, Wang said what the people of the Middle East desire most is development and what they need most is security.

Wang called on the international community, especially the major powers, to respond to the urgent needs of the people in the Middle East, and help the countries and people within the region resolve the two major issues, development and security, and provide constructive assistance.

China has always supported the people of the Middle East in independently exploring their own development paths, and supported the countries within the region in resolving regional security issues through solidarity and coordination, Wang said.

He said China has made unremitting efforts and played its due role in maintaining peace, promoting development and a just and reasonable settlement of hotspots in the region.

"China is willing to work with the international community to continue to contribute more positive energy to the realization of peace and development in the Middle East," the spokesperson added.

