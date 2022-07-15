Home>>
In pics: current situation in Chernihiv, Ukraine
(Xinhua) 15:17, July 15, 2022
Photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a building in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)
People stand outside a store in Chernihiv, Ukraine, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)
People stand outside a store in Chernihiv, Ukraine, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)
A deliveryman waits for the green light in Chernihiv, Ukraine, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)
People walk near a store in Chernihiv, Ukraine, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.