In pics: current situation in Chernihiv, Ukraine

Xinhua) 15:17, July 15, 2022

Photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a building in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)

People stand outside a store in Chernihiv, Ukraine, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)

A deliveryman waits for the green light in Chernihiv, Ukraine, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)

People walk near a store in Chernihiv, Ukraine, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)

