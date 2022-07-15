China approves new domestically developed "artificial heart"
TIANJIN, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's National Medical Products Administration has issued marketing approval for a China-developed "artificial heart" for severe heart failure.
The "heart" is an implantable ferrofluids-driven left ventricular assist device, according to the TEDA International Cardiovascular Hospital based in north China's Tianjin Municipality.
It was developed by the hospital and the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, who have cooperated to carry out research on the third-generation ventricular assist device in China since 2009.
The Annual Report on Cardiovascular Health and Diseases in China (2021) released in late June estimated that some 8.9 million patients in China suffer from heart failure.
From September 2020 to August 2021, the National Medical Products Administration approved 68 medical devices to enter its "innovative medical device evaluation channel," including 58 that were originated in China, the report said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Newly found biomarkers could help identify heart condition: study
- Would-be thief ends up stealing people's hearts
- Scientists find how red wine compound protects heart
- What's the secret to living longer? Follow these 7 simple steps to SLASH your risk of heart failure, say experts
- Sudden cardiac arrest ISN'T so sudden: Half of sufferers 'ignore potentially life-saving warnings in the 24 hours before collapsing'
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.