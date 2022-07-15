Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore

Xinhua) 09:03, July 15, 2022

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit, a spokesperson of Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday evening.

Local media reported that Rajapaksa flew into Singapore from the Maldives via a Saudia flight, which touched down at Changi Airport at 7:17 p.m. local time on Thursday.

In response to media queries, the spokesperson said Rajapaksa has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum, according to the ministry's website.

Earlier, the Straits Times reported that it is not clear how long Rajapaksa will stay in Singapore or if he has another destination in mind.

Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka for the Maldives on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said on Wednesday that a new president will be elected on July 20 through a vote in parliament.

