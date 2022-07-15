Estonian PM asked to form new coalition government after resignation

Xinhua) 09:02, July 15, 2022

TALLINN, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Estonian President Alar Karis on Thursday proposed that Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas form the next coalition government after she resigned as prime minister together with her minority government.

"I signed the resignation request of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas but also asked her to form a new government which could start working quickly and deal with all important issues of Estonian life. I hope that the new government can start its activities already next week." Karis said on social media.

At the presidential office, Karis met with Kallas, who submitted her resignation and that of the entire government.

Kallas proposed that the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu), which is on summer break, hold an extraordinary session on Friday to vote on the new coalition of the Reform Party, Isamaa Party and the Social Democrats.

The Reform Party has been ruling as a minority government since Kallas dismissed all seven ministers from the junior coalition partner Center Party due to a dispute over welfare policy on June 3.

In accordance with the Constitution, the Estonian head of state nominates the candidate for prime minister, who is granted the authority to form a government by the parliament. The head of state then appoints the members of the government, after which they swear the oath of office before the Parliament.

Kallas, 45, has led her party since 2018 and became prime minister in 2021. The country is scheduled to hold the next parliamentary election in March 2023.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)