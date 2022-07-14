Home>>
Sea of cole flowers in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 14:01, July 14, 2022
Golden cole flowers bloom in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhiqinag)
Golden cole flowers bloom in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhiqinag)
Golden cole flowers bloom in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhiqinag)
Golden cole flowers bloom in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhiqinag)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.