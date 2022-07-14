Languages

Sea of cole flowers in Xinjiang

(Ecns.cn) 14:01, July 14, 2022

Golden cole flowers bloom in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhiqinag)

