China's hog production generally stable: ministry

Xinhua) 09:27, July 14, 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The overall situation of China's hog production is generally stable and improving, according to a symposium held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Wednesday.

Both the inventory and output of hogs have remained stable, with the production capacity of fertile sows staying within an appropriate range and hog breeders turning losses into profits.

Due to the sufficient production capacity of fertile sows, there are no factors that may cause a "continuous and substantial increase" in hog prices after the recent fluctuations, according to the ministry.

It called for efforts to strengthen the monitoring of hog production data, put in place long-term policies, and implement a regulatory plan to ensure the stability of hog production capacity.

The ministry added efforts would also go into preventing African swine fever and developing facility-based pig farming.

