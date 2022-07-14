14th Straits Forum kicks off in Xiamen, E China

Xinhua) 08:26, July 14, 2022

Photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a view outside the main venue of the 14th Straits Forum held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province. The 14th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a view outside the main venue of the 14th Straits Forum held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province. The 14th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a scene of the 14th Straits Forum held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province. The 14th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Artists perform during the 14th Straits Forum held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, July 13, 2022. The 14th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Artists perform during the 14th Straits Forum held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, July 13, 2022. The 14th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

