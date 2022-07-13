China renews orange alert for high temperatures

Xinhua) 15:17, July 13, 2022

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory issued an orange alert for high temperatures on Wednesday, as heatwaves swept vast regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Wednesday, temperatures in parts of Shaanxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing and Guizhou are expected to hit 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions will exceed 40 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast.

The meteorological center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)