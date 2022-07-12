Ukrainian president, Dutch PM discuss financial, military aid for Kiev

KIEV, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday met with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to discuss financial and military support for Kiev, the presidential press service reported.

At the talks, Zelensky thanked Rutte for the Netherlands' allocation of 200 million euros (about 201.5 million U.S. dollars) of additional financial support for Ukraine, which will help ensure the financing of payments for Ukrainian teachers, doctors and pensioners.

The Ukrainian leader also appreciated the Netherlands for the pledge to provide heavy weapons for Kiev.

"In terms of the amount of defense support provided, the Netherlands is among the top ten partners of our country," Zelensky said.

For his part, Rutte said the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine politically, and strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Besides, the Dutch Prime Minister pledged that his country will supply more military aid for Ukraine, including modern weapons and equipment.

Zelensky and Rutte also touched upon the situation on the frontline in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's post-conflict reconstruction.

Rutte arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for his first visit since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February.

