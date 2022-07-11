In pics: scenic spot of Mount Huashan in NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 16:51, July 11, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 10, 2022 shows people visiting the scenic spot of Mount Huashan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Mount Huashan is one of China's five most famous scenic mountains and is known for its steep and perilous peaks. The management administration of Mount Huashan scenic area will continue its free-entry policy this month to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A staff member (2nd R) helps visitors at an entrance of the scenic spot of Mount Huashan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 9, 2022. Mount Huashan is one of China's five most famous scenic mountains and is known for its steep and perilous peaks. The management administration of Mount Huashan scenic area will continue its free-entry policy this month to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

People visit the scenic spot of Mount Huashan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 10, 2022. Mount Huashan is one of China's five most famous scenic mountains and is known for its steep and perilous peaks. The management administration of Mount Huashan scenic area will continue its free-entry policy this month to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Staff check on road condition at the scenic spot of Mount Huashan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 11, 2022. Mount Huashan is one of China's five most famous scenic mountains and is known for its steep and perilous peaks. The management administration of Mount Huashan scenic area will continue its free-entry policy this month to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

People visit the scenic spot of Mount Huashan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 10, 2022. Mount Huashan is one of China's five most famous scenic mountains and is known for its steep and perilous peaks. The management administration of Mount Huashan scenic area will continue its free-entry policy this month to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Tourists buy souvenirs at the scenic spot of Mount Huashan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 10, 2022. Mount Huashan is one of China's five most famous scenic mountains and is known for its steep and perilous peaks. The management administration of Mount Huashan scenic area will continue its free-entry policy this month to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Tourists queue up to take the cable car at the scenic spot of Mount Huashan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 10, 2022. Mount Huashan is one of China's five most famous scenic mountains and is known for its steep and perilous peaks. The management administration of Mount Huashan scenic area will continue its free-entry policy this month to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)