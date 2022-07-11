Novak Djokovic clinches seventh Wimbledon title

July 11, 2022

Novak Djokovic celebrates with trophy after winning the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Nick Kyrgios of Australia at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

LONDON, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Serbia's six-time champion Novak Djokovic came from one set down to defeat Australian Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday, winning his seventh Wimbledon title and the 21st Grand Slam trophy.

Djokovic, 35, was outclassed by Grand Slam's final debutant Kyrgios in the opening set as the confident Australian broke in the fifth game to make it 6-4.

But the resilient Djokovic kept his composure in his eighth final at the grass-court Grand Slam, seeing off the 27-year-old Kyrgios with suffocating defense.

"I am lost words for what this tournament and this trophy means to me. It always has been and will be the most special one in my heart," said Djokovic after clinching the Wimbledon title for the fourth time in a row.

"It motivated me to play in my small mountain resort and I saw Pete Sampras win and I asked my mum and dad to buy me a racquet.

"It was my first image of tennis - every single time it gets more meaningful, and I'm blessed to be standing here with the trophy."

Djokovic rushed to the stand to hug his team members as well as family and friends.

"I don't take any wins for granted, and particularly not in Wimbledon. In contrary, actually every time feels a bit different, special in its own way," said Djokovic. "Of course, having family and close people in my life here to share this victory with them, it was beautiful."

Djokovic tied Pete Sampras and William Renshaw for the second-most men's singles titles in Wimbledon history with seven, only one shy of Roger Federer.

But Djokovic has one more Grand Slam title than the Swiss legend and one behind Nadal.

Kyrgios, who served 30 aces in the match and played as entertaining as always, believed he had put himself in a position to win, "but I just wasn't able to play those clutch points well at all today."

