Sketch artist captures father's changing appearance from childhood to old age

(People's Daily App) 14:21, July 11, 2022

How does age leave its traces on a face? Every wrinkle tells a story.

Yao Zhi, an artist from Central China's Hubei Province, sketched his father's appearance from childhood to old age, capturing the changes with stop-action photography.

Yao, a graduate from the Central Academy of Fine Arts, started to share his drawings on short video platform Douyin (Chinese TikTok) in 2019. With 173 videos, he has already gained 219,000 followers and nearly 1.5 million likes.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Liu Lin; Video source: Douyin)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)