Jealous dog competes with puppy for attention

(People's Daily App) 14:13, July 11, 2022

Puppy jealousy! This big dog became jealous when its master carried a cute puppy in his arms in Zhumadian, Central China's Henan Province. How did the master ease the jealousy of the dog? Click the video to find out.

(Edited by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Douyin)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)