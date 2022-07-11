S.Korean president's approval rating falls to 37 pct: poll

Xinhua) 14:08, July 11, 2022

SEOUL, July 11 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 7.4 percentage points over the week to 37.0 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs gained 6.8 percentage points to 57.0 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party dipped 2.6 percentage points over the week to 40.9 percent last week.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's approval rating rose 1.5 percentage points to 41.8 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party garnered 3.4 percent of support score last week, down 1.0 percentage point from the prior week.

The results were based on a survey of 2,525 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.

