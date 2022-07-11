People enjoy themselves during Eid al-Adha holiday
People spend time at a theme park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Damascus, Syria, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
Children spend time at a theme park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Damascus, Syria, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
Children spend time at a theme park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Damascus, Syria, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
People spend time at a theme park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Damascus, Syria, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
Children spend time at a theme park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Damascus, Syria, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
Children take a ride on a swing carousel at an amusement park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Amman, Jordan, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Children spend time at an amusement park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Amman, Jordan, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
A child spends time at an amusement park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Amman, Jordan, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Children take a ride on a swing carousel at an amusement park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Amman, Jordan, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Children spend time at an amusement park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Amman, Jordan, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
People spend time at an amusement park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Hawally Governorate, Kuwait, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Children spend time at an amusement park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Hawally Governorate, Kuwait, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
People spend time at an amusement park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Hawally Governorate, Kuwait, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Children spend time at an amusement park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Hawally Governorate, Kuwait, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Children spend time at an amusement park during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Hawally Governorate, Kuwait, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.