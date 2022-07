Eid-al-Adha festival marked across world

Xinhua) 08:49, July 11, 2022

People are seen at a livestock market in Damascus, Syria, on July 9, 2022, the first day of the Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Children play at a theme park in celebration of the Eid al-Adha in Damascus, Syria, on July 9, 2022. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A man feeds sheep at a livestock market in Damascus, Syria, on July 9, 2022, the first day of the Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

People greet each other during Eid al-Adha in a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People pray during Eid al-Adha in a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Muslims offer Eid-al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi, India, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)

Muslims offer Eid-al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi, India, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Partha Sarkar/Xinhua)

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, July 10, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Muslims offer prayers on Eid al-Adha at a mosque in Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, July 10, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Children enjoy themselves at a playground of a garden during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Giza, Egypt, July 10, 2022. Egyptians are currently celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People enjoy themselves at a playground of a garden during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Giza, Egypt, July 10, 2022. Egyptians are currently celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A girl has face colored while visiting a garden during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Giza, Egypt, July 10, 2022. Egyptians are currently celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Children enjoy themselves at a playground of a garden during the Eid al-Adha holiday in Giza, Egypt, on July 10, 2022. Egyptians are currently celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

