We Are China

Indonesian Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Jakarta

Xinhua) 08:45, July 11, 2022

Indonesian muslim people perform Eid al-Adha prayers on a road at Jatinegara of Jakarta, in Indonesia, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Veri Sanovri/Xinhua)

Indonesian muslim people perform Eid al-Adha prayers on a road at Jatinegara of Jakarta, in Indonesia, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Veri Sanovri/Xinhua)

Indonesian muslim people gather on a road to perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 10, 2022. (Photo by Veri Sanovri/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)