Summer scenery of the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in SW China

Xinhua) 08:26, July 11, 2022

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a view of the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve covers an area of more than 35,000 hectares in Wushan County of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and borders Badong County and the Shennongjia forest area of the neighboring Hubei Province.

Wulipo, rich in wild animals and plants, officially became part of the Hubei Shennongjia World Heritage Site after a minor modification to Shennongjia's boundaries on July 28, 2021.

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a view of the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a view of the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a view of the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a view of the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a view of the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows staff members walking in the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a view of the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a view of the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a view of the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a view of the Chongqing Wulipo National Nature Reserve in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

