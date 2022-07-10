California made 25 arson arrests in June, as longer fire season warned

Xinhua) 14:58, July 10, 2022

The law enforcement from California's fire department made 25 arson-related arrests in June, bringing the total to 94 for 2022, according to the department's latest statistics, as the U.S. state is facing a tough fire season.

Arson-related arrests have increased considerably compared to previous years, ever since California saw its worst wildfire season in history in 2020, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Cal Fire made 70, 120 and 149 arson arrests in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively, and 2022 could see even more, since the department predicted the state to experience a longer wildfire season as a direct result of climate change.

As of Saturday, 3,598 wildfire incidents have been reported in California.

Experts say bone-dry drought conditions and overgrown forests have enabled even the smallest sparks to explode into an inferno, which has led to the sharp increase.

Continued dry conditions "with above normal temperatures through Spring will leave fuel moisture levels lower than normal increasing the potential for wildland fire activity," Cal Fire said on its official website.

There are two types of arson in California: willful, malicious arson and reckless arson. Whatever the motive is, arson is especially dangerous given the record heat and drought across the West, which lead to faster, hotter and more intense wildfires than ever before.

