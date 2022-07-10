China, Australia agree to smooth bilateral ties

Xinhua) 10:50, July 10, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong here on Friday, with both sides agreeing to remove obstacles and bring bilateral ties back on the right track.

They met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting held in Bali, Indonesia.

Wang said that the China-Australia relationship is facing both challenges and opportunities, and its healthy development suits the common interests of both peoples and helps safeguard the peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

At the time of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Chinese side is willing to re-examine and re-calibrate bilateral relationship, based on mutual respect, and make efforts to bring it back on the right track, Wang said.

For her part, Wong said Australia and China are comprehensive strategic partners with extensive associations and frequent economic and trade exchanges, which have benefited the people of both countries.

The new Australian government will continue its one-China policy and hopes to take the advantage of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations to make Australia-China ties become more stable and mutually beneficial, she said.

Australia has no intention of expanding its differences with China, nor joining the containment of China, Wong noted.

She said her country will, by respecting each other and adopting a rational and pragmatic attitude, maintain constructive contacts and exchanges between the two sides, increase mutual trust, expand cooperation on the basis of equality, and work to remove existing barriers in bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Wang said the root cause of the difficulties in bilateral relations over the past few years was the former Australian government's insisting on regarding China as a rival or even a threat, allowing its words and deeds being irresponsible against China.

He expressed hope that the Australian side would seize the current opportunity and take actions to improve bilateral relations.

Wang called on the Australian side to add positive energy to the development of bilateral ties, with commitment to regarding China as a partner rather than a rival, seeking common ground while shelving differences, non-targeting and rejecting manipulation by a third party, and building a public support featuring positiveness and pragmatism.

The two sides also exchanged views on the affairs concerning Pacific Island countries.

