China, Germany agree to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields

Xinhua) 10:49, July 10, 2022

China and Germany agreed here to take the advantage of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

While meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Friday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the development of the all-round strategic partnership between the two countries has been fruitful and the development of bilateral ties has reached a mature phase.

China is ready to join hands with Germany to sum up experience and map out the bilateral cooperation for the next 50 years so as to inject a new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, Wang said.

Baerbock said Germany attaches great importance to developing ties with China and expects to take the advantage of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Germany hopes to have dialogues with China on the rule of law, democracy and human rights, and enhance cooperation and exchanges on climate change, green development and emission reduction, the German foreign minister said.

Wang said it is only natural that China and Germany have different views on the human rights issue, as the two countries differ in social systems, development stages, and historical and cultural backgrounds.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) having led 1.4 billion Chinese people out of extreme poverty to embark on a new journey towards common prosperity is a huge contribution to human civilization, Wang noted.

China will make consistent efforts to promote the development of its human rights cause, and is willing to continue friendly exchanges with other countries on the issue based on mutual respect, he said.

Concerning the Ukraine crisis, Wang stressed that all participants at Friday's G20 foreign ministers' meeting have called for a ceasefire and peace, Wang said.

China has been working to push for peace and facilitate talks, encouraged relevant parties to negotiate for a solution, and will continue to play a constructive role on the matter, he added.

