Wang Yi co-hosts 2nd meeting of China-Indonesia High-level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism in Indonesia

Xinhua) 10:06, July 10, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-hosted the Second Meeting of China-Indonesia High-level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism here on Saturday with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Luhut said Indonesia-China relations bear strategic significance and global influence, and the two countries have conducted all-dimensional, wide-ranging and multi-tiered cooperation with a commitment to building a community with a shared future.

Indonesia supports and is willing to actively participate in the China-proposed Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, he said.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who was also attending the meeting, said Indonesia highly values its close coordination with China and stands ready to join hands with China to focus on current pressing issues including peace, food and energy security, so as to contribute to the development and prosperity of the region and the world at large.

For his part, Wang said the two sides have set the direction of building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, and forged a new pattern of bilateral relations featuring "four-wheel drive" of political, economic, cultural and maritime cooperation.

The two sides comprehensively reviewed the progress of practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields and reached a broad consensus.

Both countries are satisfied with the fruitful outcomes of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, especially with the highest increase in bilateral trade among ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) members last year, and will continue to promote more balanced and high-quality development of economic and trade cooperation.

The two sides spoke highly of the progress made in development financing cooperation and will take a multi-pronged approach to carry out more financing cooperation on conventional infrastructure and new infrastructure projects.

Both sides will continue to build the Belt and Road with high quality, deepen the integration of industrial chain and value chain, and jointly build a highland for regional development, so as to boost post-pandemic global economic recovery.

Both sides will accelerate cooperation on major landmark projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway, the regional comprehensive economic corridor and industrial parks, expand cooperation on digital economy and green development, and strengthen cooperation on agriculture, poverty alleviation and food security. China will expand imports of quality agricultural and fishery products from Indonesia.

Regarding anti-COVID-19 cooperation, China supports Indonesia in building a regional vaccine center, and is ready to help Indonesia increase vaccine production capacity and advance the construction of a joint research center for vaccines and genes.

Both sides will also strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, security, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

