Highlights of women's doubles semifinal at Wimbledon Tennis Championship

Xinhua) 11:20, July 09, 2022

Zhang Shuai (back) of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium celebrate after winning the women's doubles semifinal match against Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (R) of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium celebrate after winning the women's doubles semifinal match against Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai of China waves to the spectators as Elise Mertens of Belgium looks on after they won the women's doubles semifinal match against Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (R) of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium celebrate after winning the women's doubles semifinal match against Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (L) of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium talk during the women's doubles semifinal match against Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (R) of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium celebrate after winning the women's doubles semifinal match against Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai of China/Elise Mertens(R) of Belgium compete during the women's doubles semifinal match against Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (R) of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium compete during the women's doubles semifinal match against Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (L) of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium celebrate after winning the women's doubles semifinal match against Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (L) of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium compete during the women's doubles semifinal match against Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (R) of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium react during the women's doubles semifinal match against Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (L) of China/Elise Mertens of Belgium celebrate after winning the women's doubles semifinal match against Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk of the United States at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)