Chinese vice premier stresses building national platform for educational public services

Xinhua) 10:35, July 09, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a new national smart education platform at the Ministry of Education, July 8, 2022. Sun on Friday stressed efforts in building a national platform for educational public services to further boost the country's high-quality education system. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Friday stressed efforts in building a national platform for educational public services to further boost the country's high-quality education system.

Sun made the remarks while inspecting a new national smart education platform at the Ministry of Education. She urged efforts to enhance digital education, promote the application of information technology in education, and make the platform an important public good.

Noting that the platform connecting 529,000 schools helps narrow the educational gap among different regions and schools, Sun called for further efforts to pool high-quality educational resources, optimize educational public services, improve the quality of education, and promote educational equity.

