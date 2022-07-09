Home>>
China offers condolences to family of former Japanese PM Abe
(Xinhua) 09:33, July 09, 2022
BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday that China extends its condolences and sympathies to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks after a daily press briefing when asked to comment on reports that Abe was confirmed dead after being fatally shot by a gunman Friday.
The attack occurred as Abe, 67, delivered a speech in the western city of Nara while campaigning for Sunday's upper house election.
"China is shocked by the sudden incident. Abe once contributed to the improvement and development of China-Japan relations. We extend our condolences and sympathies to Abe's family," Zhao said.
