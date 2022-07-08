Ghana records two suspected cases of Marburg virus disease

Xinhua) 14:11, July 08, 2022

ACCRA, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Ghana recorded two suspected cases of Marburg virus disease (MVD) on Thursday, according to health authorities.

In a statement, the Ghana Health Service said the two persons were identified at different locations in the Ashanti region with acute hemorrhaging fever.

"Their blood samples were sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research. Preliminary results suggest the infection is due to MVD," said the organization.

The statement added that the blood samples had been sent to the Institute Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal, for further confirmation with the support of the World Health Organization.

"In addition, 34 contacts of the two cases have been identified and are under quarantine and being monitored," said the statement.

Health authorities added that no new cases were reported since the first two cases were identified.

MVD, a rare but severe hemorrhaging fever, is caused by the Marburg virus and could lead to death.

