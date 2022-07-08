Former Japanese PM Abe reportedly injured in gunshot

Xinhua) 11:29, July 08, 2022

TOKYO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe collapsed during a speech in the western city of Nara after apparently being shot on Friday, local media reported.

A gunshot was heard on site and Abe was seen bleeding, according to NHK reports.

Abe, in a coma, was sent to a nearby hospital, local police said.

The police said that they captured a man and were questioning him.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)