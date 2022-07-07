Ukraine says to harvest 60 mln tons of grain this year

Xinhua) 13:51, July 07, 2022

KIEV, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine's grain harvest is projected to reach 60 million tons this year, the Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, citing Deputy Agriculture Minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych.

While addressing the Ukrainian-Swiss Business Hub in Lugano, Switzerland, Dmytrasevych said that Ukraine would have to export between 30 million tons and 40 million tons of grain from this year's harvest to free its storage facilities.

By the end of October, Ukraine will lack capacities for storing 10-15 million tons of grain due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that damaged storage infrastructure and blocked exports through the Black Sea, the official said.

According to local authorities, the country still has 18 million tons of grain and oilseeds from last year's harvest in store waiting for export.

