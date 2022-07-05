Toy duo inspired by ancient bronze statue becomes a hit in China

People's Daily Online) 16:36, July 05, 2022

A toy based on a bronze horse statue launched by the Gansu Provincial Museum has captured a great deal of attention recently.

Photo shows a toy based on the bronze horse statue launched by the Gansu Provincial Museum. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

The bronze horse statue, popularly known as “Bronze Galloping Horse Treading on a Flying Swallow,” once belonged to the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220 AD) and is now being preserved at the Gansu Provincial Museum in Lanzhou, the capital city of northwest China’s Gansu Province.

The horse and swallow toy duo has amused many people, with the green horse seen standing atop a swallow with its mouth wide open, while the swallow meanwhile looks up at the horse and produces an expression on its face indicating its state of discomfit.

“We’ve been working hard to recreate the cultural relic to the greatest extent,” said Cui Youxin, who is in charge of cultural and creative business operations at the Gansu Provincial Museum.

Photo taken on May 13, 2022, shows the bronze horse statue displayed at the Gansu Provincial Museum. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Given that the designers hoped that the toy might look adorable, they came up with this design, which has captured the hearts of many people, said Cui, while adding that “we want to create something that can relieve people’s pressure in today’s society and bring joy to them.”

At present, the toys have been sold out in stores both online and offline. A large number of Chinese netizens have asked manufacturers to speed up their production so that they can get their hands on a toy just for themselves.

Cui disclosed that the Gansu Provincial Museum will develop more products based on the bronze horse statue, including building blocks, earrings, and key rings.

Photo shows cultural and creative products inspired by the bronze horse statue preserved at the Gansu Provincial Museum. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

The museum has developed various cultural and creative products since 2015. This time, by rolling out the toy based on the ancient bronze horse statue, the museum hopes that more people might be able to learn about the cultural relic and related historical knowledge.

China’s cultural and creative industry has developed rapidly in recent years. Last year, Chinese cultural and creative enterprises above the designated size realized a total operating revenue of 12 trillion yuan, an increase of 16 percent over the previous year. This represents a two-year average growth rate of 8.9 percent.

Photo shows cultural and creative products inspired by the bronze horse statue preserved at the Gansu Provincial Museum. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Photo shows two toys inspired by the bronze horse statue and a bowl of beef noodle together in one frame. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)