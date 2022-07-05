Home>>
A miniature world in a jar
(People's Daily App) 14:28, July 05, 2022
Long Yongjiang, an interior decorator, has taught himself to create miniature landscapes in hundreds of jars, pots and vases in Qianxinan Buyi-Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province.
