A sweet summer touch: Chinese menu beats the heat

(People's Daily App) 14:27, July 05, 2022

In summer, Chinese families would like to have mung beans because they believe mung beans are not only a kind of food with ample nutrients but an elixir to beat the heat of summer, detox the body and prevent heatstroke. In addition to mung beans, what other foods do Chinese people use to cool down in the scorching summer? Take a look.

