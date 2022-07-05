Home>>
Abundant water supply leads to spectacular views at Hukou Waterfall
(People's Daily App) 14:25, July 05, 2022
The Hukou Waterfall, the largest on the Yellow River, is having one of its most spectacular-ever seasons for viewing due to abundant water levels. Its spout water flow has increased to an awe-inspiring 2,000 cubic meters per second.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan; Video: Courtesy of the Hukou Waterfall Scenic Spot Administration)
