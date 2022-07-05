Abundant water supply leads to spectacular views at Hukou Waterfall

The Hukou Waterfall, the largest on the Yellow River, is having one of its most spectacular-ever seasons for viewing due to abundant water levels. Its spout water flow has increased to an awe-inspiring 2,000 cubic meters per second.

